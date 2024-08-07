back to top
    Rahul Gandhi urges Govt to declare Wayanad calamity a national disaster

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on the government to declare the recent calamity in Kerala's Wayanad a disaster.

    Speaking during Zero Hour, Gandhi also demanded higher compensation for the people affected.

    Emphasising the need to declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster, he said, “I saw it with my own eyes. I visited many different places where the disaster took place. In some cases, an entire family is gone, with just one person remaining, sometimes an adult or a child.”

    He also expressed his gratitude to those who helped during the disaster.

    “With more than 200 dead and a vast number missing, the eventual casualty count may exceed 400,” Gandhi said.

    He commended the work of the state governments of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana for their assistance as well the central forces and the army that helped in the rescue operations. Gandhi also highlighted the unity shown by communities.

    “It is heartening to see all communities coming together to help people, regardless of different ideologies,” he noted.

    He pointed out that the landslides had cut off vital roads, exacerbating the crisis.

    “It is a huge tragedy,” Gandhi said, urging the government to provide a comprehensive rehabilitation package, build disaster-resistant infrastructure and enhance compensation for the affected.

     

     

     

    Centre Approves Appointments Of New Chairman, Managing Director Of SBI
    SC Expunges Punjab HC Judge’s ‘Unwarranted’, ‘Scandalous’ Remarks Against Apex Court
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

