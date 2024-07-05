back to top
    Rahul Gandhi Reaches Hathras, Meets Family Members Of Stampede Victims

    Hathras (UP), Jul 5: Leader of Opposition in the Rahul Gandhi on Friday met the family members of those who lost their lives in the stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.
    Gandhi left from Delhi on Friday early morning by road for Hathras and was accompanied by state Congress chief Ajay Rai, state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and other office bearers.
    Rahul Gandhi first made a stop at Aligarh where he was seen interacting with family members of the victims. Later, he reached Hathras and met the kin of the stampede victims from the district. The senior Congress leader landed in Pilakhna village in Aligarh around 7.15 am.
    A total of 121 people, mostly women, died in the stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole's satsang in Hathras on Tuesday. (Agencies)

