Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar, Oct 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the Golden Temple here on Monday.

With his head covered by a blue cloth, the former Congress chief paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

After paying obeisance, he visited the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, and also performed ‘sewa’ (voluntary service) by cleaning water bowls used by devotees.

He is expected to spend some more time at the shrine performing ‘sewa’.

Gandhi is also likely to attend the ritual of ‘palki sewa’ on Tuesday morning.

The Congress leader is on a personal visit to the city, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said.

“Shri @RahulGandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let’s respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit & meet him the next time. Satnaam Shri Waheguru,” Warring posted on X.

Gandhi’s visit to Punjab comes at a time when there is tension between the Punjab Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case.

Some of the party leaders are also opposed to the alliance with the AAP in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.