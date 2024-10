NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday offered prayers at the Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg here on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.

Saint Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits. In a post in Hindi on Facebook, Gandhi extended best wishes to people on the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki.