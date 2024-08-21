back to top
Search
    IndiaRahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge's Jammu visit rescheduled to August 22
    IndiaJammu KashmirLatest News

    Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Jammu visit rescheduled to August 22

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 21: The visit of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to Jammu has been rescheduled to the 22nd of August. The timing and venue will remain the same for the rescheduled day. Any further details shall be updated tomorrow.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Health secretary reviews preparedness to tackle Monkeypox challenge in J&K
    Next article
    Samoan batsman Darius Visser hits six sixes in an over to set new T20I record
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Raksha Mantri to be on an official visit to US from August 23-26, 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will...

    PM Modi’s Ukraine and Poland Visit: We hope for early return of peace, stability in region

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 21: Ahead of his visit to...

    Top global ranking for RBI Governor recognition of his leadership: PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    Health secretary reviews preparedness to tackle Monkeypox challenge in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu: Though no case of Monkeypox was reported from...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NCPI launches UPI Circle allowing users to share payments with trusted...

    Raksha Mantri to be on an official visit to US from...

    PM Modi’s Ukraine and Poland Visit: We hope for early return...