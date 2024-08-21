Jammu, Aug 21: The visit of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to Jammu has been rescheduled to the 22nd of August. The timing and venue will remain the same for the rescheduled day. Any further details shall be updated tomorrow.
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Jammu visit rescheduled to August 22
