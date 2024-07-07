back to top
    Quick commerce startup eyes doubling sales annually to overtake major grocery retailer
    Business

    Quick commerce startup eyes doubling sales annually to overtake major grocery retailer

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Quick Commerce Leader Eyeing Rapid Growth to Surpass Established Retailer

    The CEO of a prominent quick commerce startup has ambitious plans for continued hypergrowth that could see his company overtake a major bricks-and-mortar retailer within the next couple of years.

    Adit Palicha, head of the Bengaluru-based company, spoke at a recent industry event where he outlined strategies for at least doubling revenues annually. This would allow for exponential expansion compared to a much larger competitor currently four times the size.

    That rival is a multi-billion dollar grocery chain with a widespread network of stores across the country. However, Palicha forecasts that maintaining a pace of 2-3 times year-over-year gains could see his delivery-focused operation surpass the conventional retailer in sales within 18-24 months.

    Grocery shopping makes up a huge portion of total spending for Indian consumers both online and offline. It represents one of the largest commercial sectors and is projected to keep growing substantially in the coming years.

    Capturing even a small portion of this massive market would mean tens of billions of dollars in revenues for companies that can meet demand through fast, convenient fulfillment. Recent fundraising success has given Palicha's increased firepower to aggressively boost its footprint nationwide.

    Profitability is already taking hold in many existing markets as operations mature. Reinvesting profits back into new expansion is part of the strategy to one day achieve the goal of multi-hundred billion dollar revenues from grocery delivery within this decade.

    Of course, continued execution and maintaining a cost structure that allows rapid, capillary-level deliveries will be crucial to outperforming more traditional models. But with grocery shoppers increasingly embracing instant delivery options, the potential is there for further tectonic shifts in how this essential shopping category is served.

    Bieber Shares Unseen Photos, Videos From Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Festivities; Poses With Couple
    Ola Builds Proprietary Mapping Platform to Reduce Annual Costs by Rs 100 Crore
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

