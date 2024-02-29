Putin warns of nuclear war over Ukraine if…

Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned of “tragic consequences” for any Western country that dared to send its troops to fight in Ukraine.

“They have announced the possibility of sending Western military contingents to Ukraine … The consequences for possible interventionists will be much more tragic,” Putin said while delivering his annual address to both houses of the Russian parliament and other members of the country’s elite in Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Al Jazeera reported. The daily reported that Putin’s comments appeared to be a response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s refusal earlier this week to rule out sending troops to Ukraine.