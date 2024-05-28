Puri Oil Mills Ltd launches Mission Jumpstart

Jammu Tawi: Puri Oil Mills Limited has announced the launch of ‘Mission Jumpstart', a transformative CSR initiative, partnering with Edify Sports and the Khiladi Foundation to support promising female athletes from underserved communities across India. Committed to health and gender equality, the manufacturer of the popular brand, P Mark Mustard Oil, provides essential nutritional support to these athletes, aiming to level the playing field in sports. Tejasvini Puri, Head of the CSR Committee of Puri Oil Mills Limited, highlights their vision of empowering young women in sports, while Sachin Rustagi from Edify Sports praises the initiative's impact on athlete development. Beyond sports achievements, ‘MISSION JUMPSTART' fosters broader social change by instilling confidence and resilience in these athletes, shaping them for success on the global stage.