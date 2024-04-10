Search
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested

Chandigarh, Apr 10: Parkash Singh, son of former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah, and four others, including a girl, were arrested by the Police in Shimla on charges of possessing drugs.

The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their possession. They were staying in a hotel. Police raided them on a tip off and found Langah's son selling drugs.

Parkash Singh was arrested in a drug case by Police on May 3, 2021.

The four others have been identified as Avni Negi from Sangla in Kinnaur, Ajay Kumar (27) from Patiala, Shubham Kaushal (26) from Kansal, Sector-1 in Chandigarh, Balbinder (22) from Nayagaon in Mohali.

All the accused were staying in a hotel near Panchayat Ghar near Old Bans Stand in Shimla, said Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi.

He said a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and an investigation is underway.

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab’s Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

