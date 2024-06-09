back to top
Punjab Police officers asked to be present in offices to resolve public grievances

By: Northlines

Agencies

Chandigarh: DGP Gaurav Yadav on Sunday directed all senior police officers from the rank of additional director generals of police (ADGPs) up to station house officers (SHOs) to remain present in their offices from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days to resolve public grievances.

“Directions have been issued to all range ADGPs, inspector general of police, deputy inspector general, commissioners of police, senior superintendents of police and others to be available in their offices from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days for redressal of public grievances,” the DGP said in a post on X.

He said that at the Punjab Police Headquarters in Chandigarh, senior officers of the rank of special DGP and additional DGP have been assigned days for being available to meet citizens and resolve their grievances.

Special DGP (Welfare) Ishwar Singh has been assigned Monday to listen to public grievances. Similarly, ADGP Security SS Srivastava will remain available on Tuesday, ADGP (Traffic) AS Rai on Wednesday, ADGP (Provisioning) G Nageswara Rao on Thursday and Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla on Friday. Terming ‘accessibility to citizens' an important component of the people-centric policing, DGP Yadav also asked the officers to remain available on phone and pick calls of the general public and listen to their issues calmly and resolve them.

 

