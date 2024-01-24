Punjab Police Books Pro-Khalistan Leader Pannun For Threatening Hindu Temple Management

Amritsar (Punjab), Jan 24: The Punjab Police has booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned Sikhs for Justice, on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race.

The FIR was registered at Amritsar's Sultanwind police station on January 23, the police said on Wednesday.

In a video posted on social media, Pannun allegedly claimed that the Shri Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar had no historical significance in Hinduism.

The pro-Khalistan leader also purportedly warned the temple management to shut its gates and hand over the keys to the Golden Temple administration.

The police said the case was registered on the basis of Pannun's social media video.

He has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (making or publishing statements that promote disharmony or hatred between different religious, racial, language, or regional groups) and 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the IT Act, the police said. (Agencies)