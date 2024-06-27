Punjab :Out on walk with friends, 22-year-old girl abducted, raped in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, June 26

A 22-year-old student of a private university was kidnapped by three bike-borne youths, one of them dressed as a Nihang, on the Talhan road on Monday night.

While one accused allegedly raped the girl, the other videographed the act and threatened to make the video viral if she didn't talk to the rapist in future.

The accused have been identified as Amanjot Singh (22), Manjit Singh (25) and Ranvir Singh, alias Indi (19), all residents of Ladhewali.

Three hours after the girl approached the police, the accused were nabbed under Sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the Patara police station in Jalandhar.

The girl, who stays in a paying guest accommodation, stated in her complaint that on Monday night, she had gone to visit her friend at Dakoha along with another friend. She said they were taking a walk on the Talhan road around 12.30 am when three men came there on a motorcycle and threatened them with a kirpan for being out at odd hours.

She alleged that when they tried to flee, the accused pulled out the key of their bike.

Ranvir threatened to kill my friend following which two of them abducted me on the pretext of dropping me at my accommodation, reads the complaint. The girl further stated that the accused took her to a secluded spot near the railway line where Amanjot raped her in the presence of Manjit.

The complainant claimed that the accused gave her Amanjot's number and threatened her that if she didn't come whenever called, they would make her obscene video and photos go viral.

Patara SHO Rajiv Thakur said, “The accused tried to intimidate the trio for being out late and pretended to drop the girl at her PG accommodation. They forcibly took her away. One of them stayed back while Amanjot raped her and Manjit recorded a video.”

Jalandhar SSP Ankur Gupta said, “The matter is under investigation and antecedents of the boys are being probed. The accused were arrested within hours. It wasn't a gang rape. One of the boys was dressed as a Nihang. Their mobiles are in the police custody.”