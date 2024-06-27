back to top
Search
Latest NewsPunjab :Out on walk with friends, 22-year-old girl abducted, raped in Jalandhar
Latest NewsLead NewsPunjab

Punjab :Out on walk with friends, 22-year-old girl abducted, raped in Jalandhar

By: Northlines

Date:

Jalandhar, June 26

A 22-year-old student of a private university was kidnapped by three bike-borne youths, one of them dressed as a Nihang, on the Talhan road on Monday night.

While one accused allegedly raped the girl, the other videographed the act and threatened to make the video viral if she didn't talk to the rapist in future.

The accused have been identified as Amanjot Singh (22), Manjit Singh (25) and Ranvir Singh, alias Indi (19), all residents of Ladhewali.

Three hours after the girl approached the police, the accused were nabbed under Sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the Patara police station in Jalandhar.

The girl, who stays in a paying guest accommodation, stated in her complaint that on Monday night, she had gone to visit her friend at Dakoha along with another friend. She said they were taking a walk on the Talhan road around 12.30 am when three men came there on a motorcycle and threatened them with a kirpan for being out at odd hours.

She alleged that when they tried to flee, the accused pulled out the key of their bike.

Ranvir threatened to kill my friend following which two of them abducted me on the pretext of dropping me at my accommodation, reads the complaint. The girl further stated that the accused took her to a secluded spot near the railway line where Amanjot raped her in the presence of Manjit.

The complainant claimed that the accused gave her Amanjot's number and threatened her that if she didn't come whenever called, they would make her obscene video and go viral.

Patara SHO Rajiv Thakur said, “The accused tried to intimidate the trio for being out late and pretended to drop the girl at her PG accommodation. They forcibly took her away. One of them stayed back while Amanjot raped her and Manjit recorded a video.”

Jalandhar SSP Ankur Gupta said, “The matter is under investigation and antecedents of the boys are being probed. The accused were arrested within hours. It wasn't a gang rape. One of the boys was dressed as a Nihang. Their mobiles are in the police custody.”

Previous article
Choosing the Best Cancer Hospital for Effective Treatment
Next article
Can Using a Hair Dryer Actually Help Relieve Chronic Coughing? Doctors Weigh In
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Himachal Government Ensures Readiness for Monsoon Season Emergencies

Northlines Northlines -
The monsoon season brings heavy rain and flooding risks...

Breaking Weather News: Orange Alert Issued for Heavy Downpours in Himachal

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla, June 26 The Weather Department has issued an orange...

Haryana Chief Minister says government will pass law to provide relaxation marks for job aspirants if Supreme Court doesn’t grant relief

Northlines Northlines -
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that...

Rahul Gandhi Chairs Key Haryana Congress Meet, Stresses on Unity Ahead of State Elections

Northlines Northlines -
With state elections looming in Haryana later this year,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Himachal Government Ensures Readiness for Monsoon Season Emergencies

Breaking Weather News: Orange Alert Issued for Heavy Downpours in Himachal

Haryana Chief Minister says government will pass law to provide relaxation...