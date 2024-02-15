Punjab farmers look calmer on Day 3 of protest, partake ‘langar’, sit in sun as they enjoy Punjabi music played out in tractor-trolleys

Chandigarh, Feb 15: Situation at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders on Thursday seemed far more composed as compared to the past two days.



Farmers looked calmer as they camped at the Punjab and Haryana border seeking to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

Except for a few youths, the farmer union members did not move towards the barricades and thus not many tear gas shells were fired from the Haryana police to stop them.

Majority of farmers were seen partaking ‘langar' and enjoying the sun on the roadsides. Also, loud music was being played out in tractor-trolleys.

By evening, another round of talks would be held with a panel of three Union ministers amid the ongoing standoff between the agitators and security personnel at the Punjab-Haryana border.



This will be the third round of talks between the two sides: the previous two rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive.

The farmer leaders have said they will not make any fresh attempt to move towards the national capital till the meeting is held, asserting that the next course of action will be decided on the basis of the proposals.