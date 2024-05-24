back to top
Pune: Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande Reviews 146th NDA Passing Out Parade

Pune (Maharashtra), May 24: The Chief of Army staff, General Manoj Pande reviewed the Passing out Parade (POP) of the 146th course – the Spring Term of 2024 – of the Academy (NDA), on Tuesday.

Addressing the cadets, COAS General Pande praised their commitment to the noble profession of soldiering.
“While each one of you come from different background, one thing common is that, you chose the profession of soldiering, which itself is a noble calling. Many youngsters of your age want to stand where you are today, however, only few, get selected and make the mark. So be proud of your achievements,” he remarked.
General Pande highlighted the rapidly changing nature of warfare, driven by technological advancements in space, cyber, and information domains. He emphasized the need for the cadets to enhance their technical competencies to effectively operate in the increasingly complex and contested battlefields of the future.
“In another year's time, you would be commissioned officers and would be mandated to lead men and women in combat. Character of warfare is undergoing a profound change. Technologies, advancements in space, cyber and information domains, progression in the capabilities of conventional instruments of war are breaking the battle space, more complex, contested and lethal. In order to operate in the battlefield for tomorrow, you need to enhance your technical competency threshhold,” he adviced the young cadets.
The Chief of Army Staff expressed his honor at addressing the cadets on such a significant occasion, which he said would remain a proud memory for them.
“It is a great honour for me to address you at this momentous occasion of your life. It shall remain proudly etched in your heart and soul. I wish to compliment the parade commander and cadets of the parade for their emasculate turnout & excellent drill. Your hardwork and rigorous training are evident in the military precision displayed by all of you this morning,” he said.

General Pande gave special recognition to the female cadets, praising them for epitomizing “Nari Shakti” and highlighting the armed forces'
“Female cadets of the parade truly epitomised Nari Shakti & our commitment towards an inclusive armed forces,” General Pande said. (Agencies)

