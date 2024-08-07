back to top
Search
    IndiaPuja Khedkar will be given order copy cancelling IAS candidature: UPSC to...
    India

    Puja Khedkar will be given order copy cancelling IAS candidature: UPSC to Delhi HC

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it will communicate within two days its order cancelling former probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar's candidature to her. Noting the submissions of UPSC, Justice Jyoti Singh disposed of Khedkar's plea challenging the Commission's press release stating that her candidature has been dismissed.

    “The petition is disposed of granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the appropriate forum in accordance with law. It is made clear that this court has neither entered into nor expressed any opinion on the merits of the case and the filing of the present petition will not come in the way of the appropriate forum in adjudicating the issue on merits,” the court said. The court asked Khedkar to give her address to the UPSC, and said the order be supplied to her physically and electronically.

    It also said that for other reliefs like challenge to the cancellation order, Khedkar will have to go to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). During the hearing, senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Khedkar, said the cancellation order was never communicated to her and she came to know about it only through the press release. On being asked by the court as to why she has not approached CAT with her challenge, Khedkar's lawyer said since she was not served with the official order by UPSC, the plea was moved before the high court impugning the press release.

    Previous article
    SC Expunges Punjab HC Judge’s ‘Unwarranted’, ‘Scandalous’ Remarks Against Apex Court
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    SC Expunges Punjab HC Judge’s ‘Unwarranted’, ‘Scandalous’ Remarks Against Apex Court

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expunged some...

    Rahul Gandhi urges Govt to declare Wayanad calamity a national disaster

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha...

    Centre Approves Appointments Of New Chairman, Managing Director Of SBI

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: The central government has approved the...

    Goyal suggests BIMSTEC group members to relook proposed FTA

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC Expunges Punjab HC Judge’s ‘Unwarranted’, ‘Scandalous’ Remarks Against Apex Court

    Rahul Gandhi urges Govt to declare Wayanad calamity a national disaster

    Centre Approves Appointments Of New Chairman, Managing Director Of SBI