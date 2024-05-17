back to top
Search
IndiaProtests in PoJK consequence of Pakistan’s Policy of systemic plundering of resources:...
India

Protests in PoJK consequence of Pakistan’s Policy of systemic plundering of resources: India

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 17: on Friday said the protests witnessed in several parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and (PoJK) are a “natural consequence” of Islamabad's continued policy of systemic plundering of resources from the region that remains under its “forcible and illegal” occupation.

India also asserted that the entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and “have been, are and shall always remain integral parts of India”.

Violent protests erupted in PoJK over rising costs of food, fuel and essential utilities as Pakistan reels under a severe economic crisis.

“We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

He was responding to a question on the protests in PoJK.

“We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan's continued policy of systemic plundering of resources from these territories which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation,” Jaiswal said.

“Such exploitative policies deny the local people, rights over their own resources and the benefits thereof,” he said.

“We reiterate that the entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and shall always remain integral parts of India,” he added.

Two days ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be part of India.

“I have no doubt in my own mind that someone living in PoJK is comparing their situation with someone actually living in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that how is it that people today are actually progressing there,” he said.

Earlier this month, Minister Rajnath Singh said India will never give up its claim of PoJK but it won't have to capture it with force because its people, on their own, would want to be part of India after seeing the development in Kashmir.

“I think India will not have to do anything. The way the ground situation has changed in Jammu and Kashmir, the way the region is witnessing economic progress and the way peace has returned there, I think demands will emerge from people of PoJK that they should merge with India,” he said.

“We will not have to use force to take PoJK as people would say that we must be merged with India. Such demands are now coming,” he said.

Defence Minister asserted that “PoJK was, is, and will remain ours”.

Previous article
Bengaluru-bound Air India plane returns to Delhi after fire warning; lands safely
Next article
Terrorism started to consume those who long practised it: Jaishankar
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Govt to fund up to 50 pc of AI compute infra to be set up in partnership with industry

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies NEW DELHI, May 17: The government will fund up...

Indian Firms Should Use ‘National Security Filter’ In Business Dealings With China: Jaishankar

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies NEW DELHI: Indian businesses will have to use a...

Brutal heat scorches northwest India, Delhi’s Najafgarh warmest in country at 47.4 degrees Celsius

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 17: A brutal heat wave swept...

In matters concerning liberty of citizens, every single day counts: SC

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 17: Every single day counts in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Govt to fund up to 50 pc of AI compute infra...

Indian Firms Should Use ‘National Security Filter’ In Business Dealings With...

Labour Party’s first six steps for new Govt. Fall below the...