Protesters Outside NYC Exhibit for October 7 Victims Light Flares, Chant ‘Long Live the Intifada’ Against Israel

By: Northlines

Date:

Anti-Israel protesters gathered outside an NYC exhibit that memorialises the deaths of people who were butchered by Hamas terrorists at the Nova Music Festival.

A group of anti-Israel protesters gathered outside a downtown Manhattan exhibit that memorialises the deaths of people who were butchered by Hamas terrorists at the Nova Music Festival in Israel on October 7 last year. The depraved celebration saw the crowd lighting flares and waving a flag associated with the Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah in front of the Nova Music Festival Exhibition on Wall Street.

The protesters on Monday, June 8, clashed with police while shouting “Israel go to hell.” The demonstration was organised by the pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime, and began in Union Square. Some protesters were seen unfurling a banner reading ‘Long live October 7th.' Some even chanted “Long Live the Intifada.”

Many X users condemned the act, commenting on the above video, “This is absolutely shameful and disgusting. All of them are potential terrorists and murderers.” “It's absolutely disgusting, but these are the same types of people that have protested Holocaust museums and Jewish hospitals. There is no limit to their hatred,” one user wrote, while another said, “These morally bankrupt hellions have shown depths of depravity while spreading malignancy without conscience or reason, embodying vacuous minds of intellectual bankruptcy and unbridled evil.”

“Expose and deport all of them. NYC used to be so great. Now it's literally hell on earth,” one user wrote, while another said, “I leave Twitter for an hour, and then I find this horror show. Hamas' terror never ends. I'm sick of this.” One wrote, “They should be arrested! WE have exchanged the truth for a lie. It's totally despicable and evil on every imaginable level… Why aren't the masses speaking up and shaming these evildoers? Righteousness exalts a nation, but wickedness is plummeting it to the depths of hell.”

The Nova Exhibit announced after the protest that it would remain open until June 22, although it was initially supposed to wrap up on Sunday. “The installation sets out to recreate an event dedicated to peace and love that was brutally cut short by Hamas's attack on Israel from Gaza on that fateful day,” its website states.

 

