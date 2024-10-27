Property worth over Rs 1 crore owned by drug peddler attached in Kulgam

Srinagar, Oct 26: J&K Police on Saturday attached a double-storied residential house of a suspected drug peddler in Kulgam district.

Police said the house of Imran Ahmad Ganie resident of Nassu Badragund Qazigund, Kulgam was attached under section 68-F(2) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Act 1985.

Police said the property- valued more than one crore- was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the owner during investigation conducted by Kulgam Police.

“The said drug peddler is presently detained under PIT NDPS act and is lodged at Central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu. Pertinently, he is involved in Case FIR number 34/2024 of Police Station Qazigund,” a police statement said.

Police said this action reaffirms the commitment of J&K Police to combat the drug menace.