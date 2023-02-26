Property tax to be used for people’s welfare, better facilities: Div Com

Srinagar, Feb 25: The government on Saturday said that imposing property tax is aimed at ensuring better facilities for the people.

Addressing a news conference today at TRC meeting hall here, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir V K Bidhuri, who was accompanied by SMC Commissioner, Athar Aamir Khan as per the news agency clarified that 1/3rd of thr population are already exempted from the property tax as their property area is less than 1000 square feet.

He added that the Jammu and Kashmir is last in the country where the property tax is being imposed. “Unlike other places, the property tax is very less. The property tax will be collected from those whose houses are built at more than 1500 square feet,” he said. He also said that the tax to be paid only once in a year.

He added that the collected amount will be used for the people and the amount will remain in the account of corporation and municipal committees only.

Bidhuri further stated that there was no option other than imposing property tax, which would be acceptable to the people, for ensuring better facilities to them.

The SMC Commissioner, while interacting with media persons, said that the tax that would be collected from people from April will be used for better facilities to people. “At present SMC’s revenue is just ten per cent compared to its requirement. This will help in ensuring better services and facilities to the people as the tax cannot be transferred to the central or state government and used for developmental purposes only,” he said.