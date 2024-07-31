back to top
    Properties of four drug peddlers attached in Jammu
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Properties of four drug peddlers attached in Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    July 31:  Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached the properties of four alleged drug peddlers under relevant sections of law here, an official said.
      The residential houses of Reena alias Roopa, Shakeela and Pal Singh and his wife Seema alias Kheeri — all residents of Rajiv Nagar — and Fareed Ali of Lower Ragoora were attached by separate police teams, a police official said.
    They are notorious drug peddlers and a menace to society, he added.
    The action was taken as part of the ongoing drive against the drug peddlers in the city, the official said.
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

