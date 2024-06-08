Properties Of 2 Pak-Based Terror Handlers Seized In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Jun 8: Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to two Pakistan-based terror handlers hailing from Baramulla district on Saturday.



According to officials, terror handlers Jaleel Ahmad Rather and Mohammad Ashraf Mir, both residents of Baramulla's Tilgam, have been operating from Pakistan for some time now.

After obtaining an attachment order passed by the additional sessions court in Baramulla, police attached eight ‘kanaals' and four ‘marlas' of land, they said.

The action was taken under CrPC section 83 and is linked to an FIR registered under various sections of the law, including the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the officials said.

They said the property was identified as belonging to the terror handlers during the investigation.