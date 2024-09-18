Promote Hindi Round The Year

As the Hindi Pakhwada is underway, several events and programmes are being organized to recognize and promote Hindi language across the region but whether this over ten days long initiative every year can bring about any change as far as doing justice with the Hindi language is concerned?

In one such programme held by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) at Abhinav Theatre, the Chief Secretary of the UT has rightly elaborated the significance of Hindi as a unifying language and a symbol of India's cultural heritage. However, going by the trend across the regions in the country whereby people are preferring English over the native language and slowly and gradually shunning the use of Hindi. This shift is evident as many discourage their children from relying on Hindi, a medium of communication that has historically strengthened cultural unity and resilience.

Lately one could see that the observance of Hindi Diwas has become more customary than meaningful as the relevance of Hindi is slowly being overshadowed by ignorance and societal indifference, with many people limiting their recognition of the language to Hindi Diwas or Hindi Fortnight.

Remembering Hindi only on special occasions is a matter of grave concern because it is not only a language but a medium that has preserved India's rich heritage since ages. Society must awaken to the realization that Hindi is not just another language to be observed on special occasions, rather it is an integral thread that binds millions across the country.

Over the years, Hindi has given infinite bounties to the people of this country enriching people's lives in myriad ways therefore it deserves to be recognized and promoted not just during Hindi Diwas celebrations or Hindi Pakhwadas but round the year by one and all, even if some citizens are weak in speaking or understanding it because that doesn't belittle its significance in any way.

The responsibility of preserving this fantastic medium of communication lies on the present generation as no government or private institution can do justice with the language if the people will stop doing justice.