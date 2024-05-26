Prolonged Sedentary Lifestyle Deemed Equally Hazardous as Smoking, Warn Doctors

A recent research published in respected medical journals has highlighted significant health hazards associated with sitting for long stretches without movement or exercise. According to doctors and researchers, spending many hours per day in a sedentary position is akin to the dangers of smoking and can increase risks for serious conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, heart disease and some cancers.

The study examines trends that show people worldwide are engaging in less physical activity as more jobs have become office-based with tasks that can be completed while sitting. However, prolonged stationary positions fail to provide the benefits of movement and exertion that help keep multiple body systems functioning properly. Without intermittent activity and exercise, risks build up over time for metabolic disturbances and other health issues.

Doctors advise that even short breaks from sitting, light stretching, walking around the office or home, or simple exercises can counter the harmful health impacts of being motionless. Maintaining activity levels, exercise routines, and monitoring waist sizes are some strategies recommended for reducing risks tied to extensive sitting times. The research highlights the importance of balancing stationary positions with movement throughout the day for overall wellness and longevity.