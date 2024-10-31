Pro-tem Speaker Convenes Meeting With SDA

JAMMU, Oct 31: Pro-tem Speaker, Mubarak Gul, today convened a meeting with the Vice Chairman of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA), along with other district officers of the authority and the Executive Engineer (SDA).

The purpose of the meeting was to address key development needs in Srinagar to ensure better facilities and support for the local community.





The meeting had detailed discussion on several crucial issues including repairs, renovations and macadamization of roads in Pamposh Colony, Rath Colony, Gata Colony, and Palapora Colony, streamlining of drainage system to prevent water logging and ensure proper sanitation, lease extension for Eidgah Constituency residents and provision of residential flats for weaker sections.

The Speaker highlighted the need for affordable (2BHK) residential flats for weaker sections and homeless individuals in the Eidgah constituency, reinforcing his commitment towards improving living conditions for all.

The Speaker stressed upon the officers of SDA to expedite the execution of all development works in the area, ensuring that the people of these areas do not face further inconvenience.