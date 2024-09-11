Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule announced: Dates, venues and live streaming details for PKL Season 11

All eyes on Pro Kabaddi League 2024

The highly-anticipated 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to kick off on October 18th, with fans across India eagerly awaiting the return of elite kabaddi action. In a first, the league will be held across three major cities – Hyderabad, Noida and Pune – treating audiences to wall-to-wall entertainment over the next two months.

12 heavyweight teams will battle it out for kabaddi supremacy in over 100 nail-biting matches, with the schedule providing something for fans of all 12 franchises. Reigning champions Puneri Paltan will face a stern test of their title credentials right away as they take on Haryana Steelers in their opening match in Hyderabad. Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba will lock horns in another marquee clash to start the new campaign.

The group stage will see teams play each other in a round-robin format, amassing points to earn a top-six finish and seal their place in the playoff rounds. Fixtures will be shared between the three host cities before the tournament shifts gears to its business end in late December. Title hopefuls will be paying close attention to the standings as the qualifiers determine semi-final positioning.

Viewers nationwide can catch all the live action unfold on their television screens via Star Sports Network. The league's official streaming partner Disney+ Hotstar also ensures fans can follow matches digitally from anywhere. With mouth-watering player battles and city rivalries set to emerge, the Pro Kabaddi League is primed to enthral audiences once more with its skilful yet fiercely competitive brand of the contact sport. Stakeholders and pundits alike seem unanimous in their belief that season 11 could be the most captivating one yet.