Private members’ bills to amend MGNREGA introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 9: A private member's bill seeking to amend the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Bill, moved by N K Premachandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), seeks to amend section 3 and schedule II of the Act.

Hibi Eden of the Congress also moved a Bill to amend the MGNREGA, 2005.

The proposed amendment relates to the insertion of a new section 5A into the Act, among other aspects.

Manish Tiwari of the Congress moved a Bill to regulate the manner of functioning and exercise of powers of Indian intelligence agencies within and beyond the territory of the country and provide for the coordination, control and oversight of such agencies.

Eden introduced another Bill to establish the Airlines Passenger Services Authority for the protection of passenger rights in airlines, to provide compensation for flight delays, cancellations, denied boarding and baggage lost or damage and regulate the rights of frequent travellers in India.