back to top
Search
    IndiaPrivate members' bills to amend MGNREGA introduced in Lok Sabha
    India

    Private members’ bills to amend MGNREGA introduced in Lok Sabha

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 9: A private member's bill seeking to amend the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 was introduced in the on Friday.

    The Bill, moved by N K Premachandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), seeks to amend section 3 and schedule II of the Act.

    Hibi Eden of the Congress also moved a Bill to amend the MGNREGA, 2005.

    The proposed amendment relates to the insertion of a new section 5A into the Act, among other aspects.

    Manish Tiwari of the Congress moved a Bill to regulate the manner of functioning and exercise of powers of Indian intelligence agencies within and beyond the territory of the country and provide for the coordination, control and oversight of such agencies.

    Eden introduced another Bill to establish the Airlines Passenger Services Authority for the protection of passenger rights in airlines, to provide compensation for flight delays, cancellations, denied boarding and baggage lost or damage and regulate the rights of frequent travellers in .

    Previous article
    Shortage of medical, para medical staff in test checked hospitals of Railways observed: CAG
    Next article
    ‘You are gold yourself’: PM tells Neeraj Chopra
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    No plan for law on electoral bonds for political funding: Govt

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9: There are no plans to...

    RS adopts motion for nomination of 10 members to joint panel on Waqf Bill

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9: A motion to nominate 10...

    ‘You are gold yourself’: PM tells Neeraj Chopra

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    Shortage of medical, para medical staff in test checked hospitals of Railways observed: CAG

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9: The Comptroller and Auditor General...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No plan for law on electoral bonds for political funding: Govt

    RS adopts motion for nomination of 10 members to joint panel...

    ‘You are gold yourself’: PM tells Neeraj Chopra