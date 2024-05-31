back to top
"Prince William's Reaction to Meghan Markle's Diana Comparison Deemed 'Beyond Tasteless'"

Prince William upset over Meghan Markle being compared to Princess Diana during Nigerian tour

Prince William and Prince Harry, along with Meghan Markle, have had a well-documented strained relationship. While William typically avoids public comment on their activities, a recent report suggests he may have taken exception to the Duchess of Sussex being compared to his late mother, Princess Diana. The recent reaction from Prince William comes after The Duke and Duchess toured Nigeria as part of their Invictus commitment.

Meghan Markle compared to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Nigerian tour was a huge success. The couple, however, faced criticism from royal experts for conducting an “unofficial royal tour,” reflecting the sentiments of the Palace and followers of Britain's royals. For others, Meghan stood out as a powerful personality with her speech and bold public appearances. She was also spotted wearing a plain gold necklace similar to one Princess Diana wore. Reportedly, William and Harry's late mother wore the same style of chain during one of her trips back in 1990 with the King Charles.

In another report, it was revealed that a former Suits star seen wearing an exquisite diamond cross, and several sources have mentioned that the piece was originally owned by Princess Diana. Nonetheless, numerous insiders with knowledge of the royal family refused to speak about it, stating that they were not familiar with the necklace and couldn't identify it.

Prince William ‘bothered' by Meghan and Diana's comparison

The Sussexes have been feuding with the royal family ever since they left the UK in 2020, continuing their attacks with a scathing Netflix documentary and an explosive Oprah Winfrey interview. The recent Nigerian trip is believed to have deeply irked Prince William, who is currently taking some time off from his royal duties to focus on his wife Kate's cancer treatment. Now, a source claims that William is “bothered” by how Meghan is “paraded around as the modern-day version” of his late mother.

A source described William's reaction to Meghan being compared to Diana as “beyond tasteless and offensive.” The insider who spoke to Closer magazine said, “William doesn't want to deprive Harry of the right to celebrate their mother's legacy. What bothers him is how Meghan's paraded around as the modern-day version of Diana, he finds that beyond tasteless and offensive, not only to him but also to Kate.

‘Tension with Sussexes affecting celebration of mother's legacy'

The source further mentioned that William is hurt that Harry hasn't talked to him regarding their upcoming travels. William is especially displeased that the strain between the Sussexes is influencing their approach to remembering their mother, making him feel left out because he's unable to share his thoughts with Charles and Camilla, of course.

“The fact that the tension with the Sussexes is now impacting celebrating their mother's legacy is beyond the pale for William, but it's not as though he can really speak about it with Charles and Camilla because there's obviously history there with Diana being estranged from the royals so he's feeling pretty alone on this.”

