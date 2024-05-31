back to top
Search
International"Brazilian Man Found Guilty of Killing Hyderabad Woman in UK, Sentenced to...
International

“Brazilian Man Found Guilty of Killing Hyderabad Woman in UK, Sentenced to Mental Hospital”

By: Northlines

Date:

24-year-old Kevin Lourenco de Morals attacked Hyderabad woman Kontham Tejasvini on June 13 last year.

A Brazilian man, who was found guilty of murdering an Indian woman in the United Kingdom, was sentenced to detention in a mental hospital, reported The Times of . The sentence was announced by the court when the man pleaded guilty of murdering the Indian woman from Hyderabad and attempting to murder her roommate in Wembley.

24-year-old Kevin Lourenco de Morals attacked Hyderabad woman Kontham Tejasvini on June 13 last year. After murdering her, Morals called his girlfriend and said, “I have killed the Indian females.” Shortly after the attack, he was arrested by the police who tracked his phone location data.

After a trial lasting over six months, Kevin pled guilty of murdering Tejasvini (27) and attempting to murder her roommate Akhila Janagama (now 29).

Judge Martin Edmunds handed down the Mental Act Section 37/41 hospital and restrictions order in the Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday, saying that the defendant was not in sound mind when he attacked the two women, reported TOI.

The judge said while announcing the sentence that Kevin Lourenco de Morals had paranoid schizophrenia and had experienced a relapse into a psychotic episode when he carried out the attacks. The defendant was then sent to the Bethlem Royal Hospital in Beckenham.

Kontham Tejasvini had moved to London from Hyderabad on a student visa in 2020, to pursue a master's degree in computer science at Greenwich University. She later landed a job as a team leader in Wembley.

She met her roommate Janagama in March 2023, and they moved into a house-share property together. De Morals and his girlfriend also lived there. The Indian women and the couple had no previous interaction before the attack on June 13, 2023.

Kevin, who had a past of mental illness, had stopped taking his anti-psychotic medication and said that he had attacked the women as he acted on the orders of the “voices he heard”.

Previous article
“Prince William’s Reaction to Meghan Markle’s Diana Comparison Deemed ‘Beyond Tasteless'”
Next article
“What to Do in an Emergency: Heat Exhaustion vs. Heat Stroke”
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

“Prince William’s Reaction to Meghan Markle’s Diana Comparison Deemed ‘Beyond Tasteless'”

Northlines Northlines -
Prince William upset over Meghan Markle being compared to...

“After Hush Money Verdict, Trump’s Donation Page Crashes, Raises $800K; ‘Americans Moved…”

Northlines Northlines -
Trump's guilty verdict leads to surge in campaign donations...

Kate Middleton hailed as the ‘greatest asset’ for the monarchy’s future

Northlines Northlines -
Kate Middleton has been called the "greatest asset" to...

Israel warns Gaza conflict could extend until the end of 2024 amidst ongoing Rafah offensive

Northlines Northlines -
Israel warned that the war in Gaza may last...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indian cricket squad ramps up preparations in New York ahead of...

BMC Urges Caution on Mumbai Street Food amid Rising Summer Temperatures

“World No Tobacco Day 2024: Foods to Ease Cravings When Quitting...