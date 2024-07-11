Prince William bans Prince Harry from returning to royal circle amid deepening family rift

In a sign that the rift within the British royal family continues to deepen, Prince William is said to have banned brother Prince Harry from returning to the royal fold, according to sources. While King Charles is reportedly open to repairing bonds with his youngest son, the Prince of Wales is said to refuse any engagement or communication with Harry.

The two brothers were last seen together in May during a brief visit by Harry to the UK, but did not meet. Insiders note William feels deeply hurt by the accusations made against the royal family in Harry’s memoir “Spare” and Netflix series. He sees Harry’s actions as “despicable indiscretions” that have seriously damaged the institution of the monarchy.

As the heir to the throne, William is also said to be taking a stricter stance, modeling the leadership role previously held by their grandfather Prince Philip. Unless Harry publicly apologizes, reconciliation seems unlikely for now. However, it remains to be seen if the King’s wishes for family unity may eventually help bridge the divide. For the time being, the divisions laid bare after Harry’s move to America appear too deep to overcome without genuine contrition on both sides.