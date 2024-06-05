back to top
Search
IndiaPrime Minister Narendra Modi Submits Resignation to President Murmu
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Submits Resignation to President Murmu

By: Northlines

Date:

With the conclusion of his current term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan to formally relinquish power from 's highest office. During the meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, he submitted his resignation along with the entire Council of Ministers serving in the Union Government. As the head of state, the President accepted the outgoing administration's resignation, as is customary at the end of an electoral term.

However, emphasizing the importance of continuity, she requested Modi and the council to remain in a caretaking role until a new government is sworn in. This period is essential to ensure stability as the 's largest democracy undergoes a peaceful transition of leadership following the recent general elections. With vote counting still ongoing in some remaining constituencies, it will take time for the outcome to be declared and a new Prime Minister to be selected.

Until that process is complete and a fresh cabinet is installed, the existing Prime Minister and Ministers will function purely as interim caretakers with limited powers. Their primary responsibility will be to oversee day-to-day affairs and prevent any policy or governance vacuum during the changeover phase. Once a clear winner emerges and a new Prime Minister is chosen to form the next government, the new administration will take charge of guiding the nation.

Previous article
Indian stock markets surge over 2% led by gains in Sensex, Nifty
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Woman Drug Peddler Detained Under PIT NDPS Act In J&K’s Kishtwar,

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 5: An alleged woman drug peddler was...

J&K | Two Employees Deputed To Ladakh

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 5: The General Administration Department (GAD) has...

JammuAndKashmir | DySP Shahzad Kabir Matoo Posted In ACB

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 5: The Government has transferred Shahzad Kabir...

‘Environment First’ Is Our Vision And We Are Committed To Revive The Damaged Ecosystem: LG Sinha

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indian stock markets surge over 2% led by gains in Sensex,...

Fauci Testifies at Contentious House Hearing on COVID-19: Key Takeaways from...

Streamline savings and expenses with a separate digital savings account