Prime Minister Narendra Modi Submits Resignation to President Murmu

With the conclusion of his current term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan to formally relinquish power from India's highest office. During the meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, he submitted his resignation along with the entire Council of Ministers serving in the Union Government. As the head of state, the President accepted the outgoing administration's resignation, as is customary at the end of an electoral term.

However, emphasizing the importance of continuity, she requested Modi and the council to remain in a caretaking role until a new government is sworn in. This period is essential to ensure stability as the world's largest democracy undergoes a peaceful transition of leadership following the recent general elections. With vote counting still ongoing in some remaining constituencies, it will take time for the outcome to be declared and a new Prime Minister to be selected.

Until that process is complete and a fresh cabinet is installed, the existing Prime Minister and Ministers will function purely as interim caretakers with limited powers. Their primary responsibility will be to oversee day-to-day affairs and prevent any policy or governance vacuum during the changeover phase. Once a clear winner emerges and a new Prime Minister is chosen to form the next government, the new administration will take charge of guiding the nation.