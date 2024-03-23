Search
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Departs For India After Fruitful Two-Day Visit To Bhutan

THIMPHU, Mar 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for after a fruitful two-day visit to Bhutan where he assured the Himalayan nation of New Delhi's support in its quest for development and vowed to provide Rs 10,000 crore to the Himalayan nation over the next five years.
On Saturday morning, Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay inaugurated a modern hospital for women and children built with Indian assistance in Thimphu.
In a special gesture, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as well as Prime Minister Tobgay were present at the Paro Airport to see off Prime Minister Modi.
“I am honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of coming to the airport as I leave for Delhi,” Modi posted on X.
“This has been a very special Bhutan visit. I had the opportunity to meet His Majesty the King, PM @tsheringtobgay and other distinguished people of Bhutan. Our talks will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship. I am also grateful to have been conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. “I am very thankful to the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and hospitality. India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan,” he wrote on X.
Modi was conferred the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo' on Friday, making him the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour.
The award recognises Modi's contribution to strengthening the India-Bhutan friendship and his people-centric leadership.
Prime Minister Modi also spoke of the Bhutanese government's 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) and said, “Our full support and cooperation will be there”.
“In the next five years, the government of India will provide support of Rs 10,000 crore in this direction,” he said.
Modi called on the King of Bhutan, Wangchuck, and held talks with Prime Minister Tobgay.
“In Bhutan, held productive talks with PM @tsheringtobgay. We reviewed the complete range of India-Bhutan friendship, and agreed to boost our developmental partnership as well as deepen cultural linkages,” he wrote in his meeting with his Bhutanese counterpart.
This was Modi's second meeting with his Bhutanese counterpart this month.
Tobgay visited New Delhi last week, his first foreign trip after assuming the charge of the top office in January.
The two countries exchanged several MoUs and signed agreements in the fields of energy, trade, digital connectivity, space and , and finalised the MoU on establishing rail links between the two nations.
The two Prime Ministers acknowledged that the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan are a source of strength for both partners and the region. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen further the long-standing and exceptional bilateral ties that exist between the two countries, a joint statement issued here said.
Prime Minister Modi conveyed that India remains committed to partnering with Bhutan in its quest to become a high-income nation and the priorities of the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan.
Modi also received an audience with the Fourth King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, here.
The Fourth King of Bhutan extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister, who in turn, thanked The Fourth King for his leadership, vision and contributions to the strengthening of India-Bhutan relations. (Agencies)

Punjab | Death Toll In Sangrur Spurious Liquor Case Rises To 20; SIT Formed
