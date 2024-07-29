back to top
Search
    IndiaPrez Murmu to undertake 6-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, Timor-Leste
    India

    Prez Murmu to undertake 6-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, Timor-Leste

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a six-day visit of Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste beginning August 5, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday. Murmu's first destination will be Fiji where she will hold meetings with President Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

    “This will be the first-ever visit by a Head of State from to Fiji,” the MEA said on Murmu's August 5 to 6 trip to the island nation. It said she is scheduled to address the Fijian Parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora in the country.

    “The visit reflects India's continued commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Fiji,” the MEA said. “On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will visit New Zealand on August 7 to 9 at the invitation of Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor General of New Zealand,” it said.

    During the State visit, she will hold a bilateral meeting with Governor General Kiro and meet Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

    President Murmu will address an conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India, the MEA said in a statement.

    “The visit will provide further impetus to India-New Zealand bilateral relations,” it said. She will visit the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on August 10 at the invitation of President Jose Ramos-Horta.

    “During the visit, President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with President Horta,” the MEA said.

    “In addition, President Murmu will interact with members of the Indian community. This will be the first ever Head of State visit from India to Timor-Leste,” it said.

    The MEA said the State visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste underscores the importance India attaches to its relations with these countries and reflects New Delhi's strong focus on the Act East Policy. The Act East Policy was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 10 years ago at the ninth East Asia Summit in 2014.

     

     

    Previous article
    Airtel starts re-farming of mid-band spectrum to accommodate growing demand on 5G network
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Airtel starts re-farming of mid-band spectrum to accommodate growing demand on 5G network

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday said...

    JSW Neo Energy bags 192MW hybrid power project

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: JSW Energy on Monday said its arm...

    Govt estimates Centre’s debt to rise to Rs 185 lakh cr in FY25

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: The Government estimates its debt, including external...

    OPPO launches OPPO K12x 5G with Military-Grade Durability at INR 12,999

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: OPPO India has introduced its K12x 5G,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Airtel starts re-farming of mid-band spectrum to accommodate growing demand on...

    JSW Neo Energy bags 192MW hybrid power project

    Govt estimates Centre’s debt to rise to Rs 185 lakh cr...