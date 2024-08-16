back to top
    IndiaPrez Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Vajpayee On Death Anniversary
    India

    Prez Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Vajpayee On Death Anniversary

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    New Delhi, Aug 16: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary on Friday.

    They were joined by other dignitaries, including Union ministers, and leaders from different parties in paying homage to Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal' here.

    A widely-respected politician acknowledged as among the finest orators, Vajpayee played a crucial role in drawing allies for his party in the coalition era of the '90s and became the first prime minister from the BJP.

    His stewardship of the country between 1998-2004 is known for reforms and boost to infrastructure sectors. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 93 years.

     

     

     

    Previous article
    India, Japan to hold ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue on August 20
    Next article
    NITI Aayog calls for guidelines, E-KYC to check background of PMMY loan applicants
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

