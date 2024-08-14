Prez Murmu graces opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024

New Delhi, Aug 14: President Droupadi Murmu, graced the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024 on Wednesday, a statement from the President House said.

The Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from August 16 to September 15, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (the last entry – 05:15 PM) except on Mondays which will be maintenance day for the Udyan.

August 29 will be exclusively reserved for sportspersons to mark National Sports Day and September 5 will be reserved for teachers on Teachers' Day.

For entry, registration is mandatory. It is free of cost. Visitors can book their slot online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website. Walk-in Visitors can register themselves through Self Service Kiosks placed outside Gate No. 35.

Entry will be from Gate No. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near the North Avenue Road. A free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No.35 will also be available for the convenience of the visitors.

Amrit Udyan, previously known as Mughal Garden, is spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres on the premises of Rashtrapti Bhavan. Originally, it included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden.

Earlier on August 10, President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award. The President had been on a 3-Nation tour of Fiji, New Zealand and Timor Liste. In Fiji, she was conferred with Fiji's highest civilian award, ‘Companion of the Order of Fiji'. President Murmu termed it an honour that reflects the deep ties of friendship between the two nations.