back to top
Search
    IndiaPrez Murmu graces opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Prez Murmu graces opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 14: President Droupadi Murmu, graced the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024 on Wednesday, a statement from the President House said.
    The Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from August 16 to September 15, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (the last entry – 05:15 PM) except on Mondays which will be maintenance day for the Udyan.
    August 29 will be exclusively reserved for sportspersons to mark Day and September 5 will be reserved for teachers on Teachers' Day.
    For entry, registration is mandatory. It is free of cost. Visitors can book their slot online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website. Walk-in Visitors can register themselves through Self Service Kiosks placed outside Gate No. 35.
    Entry will be from Gate No. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near the North Avenue Road. A free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No.35 will also be available for the convenience of the visitors.
    Amrit Udyan, previously known as Mughal Garden, is spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres on the premises of Rashtrapti Bhavan. Originally, it included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden.
    Earlier on August 10, President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award. The President had been on a 3-Nation tour of Fiji, New Zealand and Timor Liste. In Fiji, she was conferred with Fiji's highest civilian award, ‘Companion of the Order of Fiji'. President Murmu termed it an honour that reflects the deep ties of friendship between the two nations.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Sets Terms For Professional College Fee Committee Chairman
    Next article
    PM Modi to lead 78th I-Day celebrations, about 6,000 special guests invited
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Farooq Abdullah gets relief as JK High Court quashes ED chargesheet against him in JKCA case

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 14: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court...

    J&K | Indian Army Colonel Manpreet Singh posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra for sacrifice in Anantnag

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 14: Indian Army’s Colonel Manpreet Singh,...

    J&K | Man Dies After Hit By Stone During Scuffle In Poonch

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 14: A man died after being hit...

    J&K: Army Captain martyred, terrorist killed in ongoing Gunfight In J&K’s Doda

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 14: An Army Captain was martyred and...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farooq Abdullah gets relief as JK High Court quashes ED chargesheet...

    J&K | Indian Army Colonel Manpreet Singh posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra...

    J&K | Man Dies After Hit By Stone During Scuffle In...