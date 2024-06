DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jun 28: The President of India has extended the term of Rajat Gupta, Senior Panel Counsel for the Armed Forces Tribunal (Regional Branch) Srinagar, for an additional three years.

Effective from July 28, 2024, until further orders, Gupta will continue to conduct litigation for the Army, Navy, and Air Force before the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Regional Bench Srinagar at Jammu.