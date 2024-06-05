back to top
President Murmu Ushers in New Era: Dissolves 17th Lok Sabha to Make Way for 18th.

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, June 5: President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the advice of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The Cabinet, in its meeting held on Wednesday, advised the President to dissolve the current Lok Sabha with immediate effect, it said.
“The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on 05.06.2024 and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution,” a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan read.

