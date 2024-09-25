back to top
    President Murmu to visit Siachen base camp on Thursday

    NEW DELHI, Sep 25: President Droupadi Murmu will on Thursday visit the Siachen base camp and interact with the troops posted there, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.
    Murmu will be the country's third president to visit Siachen, the 's highest battlefield, which is located in the Union Territory of .
    Former presidents A P J Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind also visited the Siachen base camp. While Kalam visited in April 2004, Kovind went to the base camp in May 2018.
    “The President of , Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Siachen Base Camp tomorrow (September 26, 2024) and interact with the troops posted there,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Wednesday.
    The Siachen glacier is at a height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram mountain range. It is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.
    Under “Operation Meghdoot”, the Indian Army established its full control over the glacier on April 13, 1984.

