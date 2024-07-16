Practice what you preach!

It is good to hear the Chief Secretary of J&K has asked the concerned to check the illegal constructions at and in the vicinity of Tourist places in Union Territory. He has emphasized the concerned authorities to have close vigil over their jurisdictions for strict enforcement of rules and necessary action against the violators.

It is obvious that all sorts of construction activities within the periphery of places of tourist interests are not only confined to its legal sense. Such rules are framed to protect the climate and environment, ecology, aesthetics, natural and scenic beauty of the tourist spot and many more parameters to keep the serenity of the place.

Unfortunately, most of the important tourist spots in J&K have been subjected to rampant construction in violation of norms, rules, ethics and morality in connivance of the local authorities who were responsible for the protection of the tourist places.

What is more shocking when the government itself violates its rules and throws away the ethics and morality in the name of development? It undertakes irrational constructions at the cost of the very essence of tourist places.

The Chief Secretary being a local officer is supposed to have full knowledge about the importance of tourist places within Union Territory and his showing concern is obvious. However, his showing concern will have little impact when he had been himself ignoring many such illegal and irrational constructions going on in and around famous tourist spots and that too by the government departments and agencies.

A case in point is massive construction of an official complex in the centre of famous Sanasar meadow by the Floriculture Department for administrative and storage facility for a Tulip Garden. Locals, Tourists, Campers and stakeholder have raised a serious concern over the incompatible project which they alleged will vandalize the natural and serene environment of the one of the most popular tourist and recreational destinations in Jammu region.

Sanasar Association of Camp Sites, Hotels & Home Stay (SACHH) had represented to the Chief Secretary of Jammu Kashmir and Floriculture department in May and June this year with an appeal to spare the only peaceful tourist site in Jammu from this haphazard construction of a Cold Storage for Tulip bulbs in the middle of prime meadow that will spoil the beauty and serenity of the famous Sanasar Meadow and its lake.

The construction was halted temporarily but restarted vigorously to complete the complex giving too hoots to the public sentiments and serenity of Sanasar meadow and its lake.

What is important in the aforesaid matter is how such a nasty idea was conceived and approved by the higher authorities. The violators in this case are none other than the government departments themselves who should be taken to task for acting arbitrarily. The famous adage reminds us all – let ‘Charity begins at home.' Let us practice what we preach to others.

It is necessary that the higher-level officials must take a proactive stance not only in directing concerned officers to curb illegal construction at tourist destinations but also in ensuring accountability through strict legal action against those officers who allowed these structures to proliferate while in office.

It is imperative for higher authorities to implement a two-pronged approach viz. immediate cessation and demolition of unauthorized structures, and stringent punitive measures against derelict officers. By holding officials accountable for their negligence or complicity, a strong message is sent that such lapses will not be tolerated. This accountability is crucial for restoring public trust and ensuring adherence to regulations.

The three premier tourism development authorities including Patnitop Development Authority, Pahalgam Development Authority and Gulmarg Development Authority are being chaired by the Lieutenant Governor while the Chief Secretary is the Chairman for rest of the eighteen authorities in different parts of the Union Territories.

It is imperative that regular audits and transparent oversight mechanisms should be instituted to prevent such occurrences. Collaborative efforts with local communities and stakeholders can also enhance vigilance and reporting of illegal activities.

Only through decisive and consistent action can the integrity of tourist destinations be preserved, promoting sustainable development and safeguarding these cherished locales for future generations.