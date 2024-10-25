POWERGRID receives LoI for RE transmission project in Gujarat

AGENCIES

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) a Maharatna Enterpise under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, has received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for a marquee project – Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Potential Renewable Energy Zone in Khavda area of Gujarat under Phase-V (8 GW): Part A with estimated cost of ₹24,819 Crore (as per NCT estimations). The project includes establishment of 6000 MW, ± 800 kV HVDC terminals at KPS2 (Gujarat) & Nagpur (Maharashtra), ± 800 kV HVDC bipole line between KPS2 & Nagpur (~1200 km) traversing in Gujarat and Maharashtra, LILO of Wardha – Raipur 765 kV D/C line at Nagpur in Maharashtra, including supply & installation of various associated equipment/ interconnections at terminal stations. This is the first HVDC project bid out through TBCB and forms important part of the scheme to set up a total 30 GW of evacuation from Khavda RE park and enhance the transfer of power towards key load centres.

As on 30th September 2024, POWERGRID has commissioned and is operating 279 Sub-stations and more than 1,78,195 ckm transmission lines and 537,276 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability of about 99.8%.