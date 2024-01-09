Power shutdown Akhnoor & Periphery

Jammu Tawi, January 08: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Sohal, Pallwan, Migrant Colony, Jadh, Akhnoor Town, Ambaran, Thathi, Garkhal and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 11 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Jourian, Troatio, Muthi Maira, Bakore and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 11 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Barnoti, Sakta Chack and its adjoining areas will remain affected from January 09 to January 11 from 10 am to 2 pm.