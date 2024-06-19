back to top
Search
BusinessPower grid failure causes 16.5GW blackout after record northern India demand peaks...
Business

Power grid failure causes 16.5GW blackout after record northern India demand peaks at 89.4GW

By: Northlines

Date:

Power Grid Trips in Northern Region After Record-Breaking Demand Peak

As peak demand peaked at an unprecedented 89.4GW in 's northern region on Monday, multiple power system failures caused electricity supply to drop by 16.5GW according to officials. The record-breaking demand was driven by ongoing heatwave conditions across northern states.

The Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC) reported that numerous grid components unexpectedly tripped shortly after demand hit the new high at 1:53pm, resulting in heavy load loss. saw the largest drop of 4.1GW followed by 3.8GW in while Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan each lost around 2.8GW of supply. Delhi also experienced a 2.2GW reduction.

All affected transmission lines were restored by 4pm. Generation outages added to the crisis, with 1.2GW losses seen in both hydro and thermal plants. Solar production in Rajasthan fell 2.8GW as well.

As temperatures continue rising, an agricultural load surge is also predicted for Punjab later this month – adding further strain. Key engineers have warned that unmanageable power shortages could result without controlling escalating demand.

To bridge the existing supply-demand gap in the northern grid, 25-30% of requirement is currently being met through imports from neighbouring regions. Authorities have placed utilities on high alert to minimize unplanned downtime and meet the unprecedented peak amid intensifying heat.

Previous article
Industry calls for abolishing Angel Tax to boost funding for Indian startups
Next article
One year after the Titan tragedy: Still no progress, justice, or lessons learned
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Industry calls for abolishing Angel Tax to boost funding for Indian startups

Northlines Northlines -
Amidst concerns over declining funding and layoffs at startups,...

EV Startup Fisker Seeks Chapter 11 Protection After Ocean Model Woes

Northlines Northlines -
Much-hyped EV maker Fisker Inc. has filed for Chapter...

Over Rs 90,000 crore to be raised as dozens of Indian firms unveil public listing plans

Northlines Northlines -
Seeding Money: Dozens of Firms Eye Public Listings to...

Treasury Considers Personal Income Tax Breaks to Boost Consumption and Private Capital Spending

Northlines Northlines -
"Treasury mulls income tax relief to spur spending, private...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Businessman’s son Siddharth Mallya all set to wed US fiancée Jasmine

Nothing debuts unique CMF Phone 1 under Rs. 20,000 with flagship...

World Sickle Cell Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Everything...