back to top
Search
    HimachalPolling begins for 3 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh; CM Sukhu's wife...
    HimachalLatest NewsLead News

    Polling begins for 3 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh; CM Sukhu’s wife in fray from Kangra’s Dehra

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Jul 10: Polling for three Assembly constituencies—Dehra, Nalagarh and Hamirpur—began on Wednesday across 315 polling stations, with 13 candidates in the fray for the bypoll. A total of 2.59 lakh electorates will cast votes till 6 p.m.

    The polling is being conducted to fill vacancies created by the resignation of incumbent members.

    The ballots will be counted on July 13.

    In a straight contest between traditional arch-rivals, the Congress and the BJP, the stakes are high for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with his wife Kamlesh Thakur making her electoral debut from Dehra in Kangra district.

    This constituency was carved out after delimitation in 2010 and the Congress has never won this seat.

    The Chief Minister campaigned aggressively in Dehra, compared to two other seats, to ensure victory for Kamlesh Thakur, who is in the fray against BJP nominee Hoshiyar Singh, who won the seat as an Independent candidate in 2022 for the second consecutive time.

    In 2012, Ravinder Singh Ravi of the BJP was elected from Dehra.

    To woo the electorate, Sukhu said during the campaigning, “Dehra will technically get a CM (Chief Minister) if they elect his wife.”

    The main opposition BJP, which has won all four seats in the just concluded parliamentary elections, has fielded K.L. Thakur from Nalagarh and Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur, where they will be pitted against Congress' Hardeep Bawa and Pushpendra Verma, respectively.

    Both KL Thakur and Ashish Sharma won the seats as Independent candidates in 2022 before joining the BJP earlier this year.

    The duo, along with Hoshiyar Singh, resigned from the Assembly in March and joined the BJP.

    The bypolls were necessitated after the Speaker accepted their resignations on June 4.

    Earlier, in a major reprieve to the state government, the Congress won four out of six bypolls on June 4.

    However, it lost all four seats to the BJP for the third time in a row.

    With four new legislators, the Congress has stabilised its government in the state.

    At present, the Congress has 38 MLAs in the Assembly House of 65, while the BJP has 27.

    Previous article
    India-Austria friendship to get stronger in times to come, says PM Modi as he meets Austrian Chancellor
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India-Austria friendship to get stronger in times to come, says PM Modi as he meets Austrian Chancellor

    Northlines Northlines -
    Vienna, Jul 10: The India-Austria friendship is strong, and...

    Encounter In Doda, Search Operation After Kathua Terror Attack Widened, NIA To Assist J&K Police

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 9: A fresh encounter broke out between...

    Major Reform In H&ME Dept, 20 Days Casual Leave, Female SRs/PGs Allowed 6 Months Maternity Leave

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 9: In a progressive move aimed at...

    Gautam Gambhir announced as new India head coach

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, July 9: The Board of Control for...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India-Austria friendship to get stronger in times to come, says PM...

    ABC Anchor Sparks Debate with Remark on Biden’s Political Viability

    Finance Commission Announces Advisory Council of Leading Experts