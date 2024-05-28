back to top
Search
JammuPolice Solves 2019 Temple Priest Murder Case, Main Accused Nabbed From Haryana
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Police Solves 2019 Temple Priest Murder Case, Main Accused Nabbed From Haryana

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 28:  The  Jammu and Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a five-year-old murder case of a temple priest with the arrest of the main accused from .
Baba Pragat Nath (65), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead with injuries to his head inside the temple in Toph Sherkhania on the intervening night of November 15 and 16, 2019.

Following the murder, a case was registered at Bakshi Nagar police station and an extensive investigation launched, which pointed to the involvement of two notorious criminals — Tarlok Singh of Uttar Pradesh and Ashish Kumar alias Hansai Nath of southwest Delhi, a police official said.
He said both the accused fled after the murder. It was later learnt that Singh had died.
However, the police continued to make efforts to arrest Kumar, the official said and added he was finally apprehended from Haryana's Jind district by a special team from Bakshi Nagar police station.
The official said investigations revealed that Singh and Kumar operated as part of a gang involved in multiple criminal activities, including theft, cheating and murder, across states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
Following Kumar's arrest, all necessary legal formalities were completed and the charge sheet in the case was filed, he said. (AGENCIES)

Previous article
More cyber fraud cases getting detected in India due to enhanced vigil, says Amit Shah
Next article
Diabetes Treatment: A Lifesaver Everywhere Except Africa
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K govt announces summer vacations in Jammu Division

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 28: The J&K administration has declared summer...

Jammu And Kashmir | Fire Engulfs Forest Areas Of Kathua, Rajouri

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 28: The forest areas in Kathua and...

India, France To Begin Negotiations This Week In Mega Rs 50,000 Crore 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 28: In a significant development, contract...

More cyber fraud cases getting detected in India due to enhanced vigil, says Amit Shah

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 28: About 27 lakh complaints of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K govt announces summer vacations in Jammu Division

Prominent Indian-origin artist Anish Kapoor retains top spot on prestigious Hurun...

Jammu And Kashmir | Fire Engulfs Forest Areas Of Kathua, Rajouri