back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirPolice Bust Illegal Liquor Operation In J&K’s Anantnag; 8 Nabbed
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Police Bust Illegal Liquor Operation In J&K’s Anantnag; 8 Nabbed

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 10: Police in  and 's Anantnag district busted an alleged illicit liquor manufacturing unit and arrested eight persons.

    Police said they seized a substantial quantity of country-made liquor, along with the equipment used for its production, during a routine inspection at brick kiln Jan Thajiwara, owned by Tanveer Ahmad.
    “Eight individuals were arrested at the scene, and ₹13,600 in cash, believed to be the proceeds from liquor sales, was also confiscated,” police statement said.
    The relevant legal sections have registered a case, and an investigation is currently underway.
    “This operation highlights Anantnag Police's dedication to upholding the law and safeguarding the community from the harmful effects of the illegal liquor trade,” the statement added. (AGENCIES)

    Previous article
    Paris 2024 wrestling: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze, becomes India’s youngest Olympic medal winner
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Paris 2024 wrestling: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze, becomes India’s youngest Olympic medal winner

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris: Grappler Aman Sehrawat became India’s youngest ever Olympic...

    Staying illegally after marrying local boy, Bangladeshi woman arrested in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 9: Police have arrested a Bangladeshi woman...

    Suspected IED found, defused in Kulgam

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 9: A suspected object believed to be...

    Northern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 9: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paris 2024 wrestling: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze, becomes India’s youngest Olympic...

    NBCC bags Rs 15,000 crore work order to develop satellite township...

    Staying illegally after marrying local boy, Bangladeshi woman arrested in Jammu