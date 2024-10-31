Police attaches property of drug offender

Srinagar, Oct 30: Police on Wednesday attached the property of a drug offender under Narco Act in Anantnag district.

Police said, in a significant Anti-Narcotics operation, Anantnag Police have attached the property of a repeat drug offender identified as Javaid Ahmad Dar, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Tulkhan Bijbehara.

The accused has faced multiple arrests for drug-related offenses, with his latest detention on September 6, 2024, leading to the recovery of a substantial quantity of Codeine Phosphate, police said.

“Acting on conclusive evidence of illicit earnings channelled into property acquisition, Police Station Bijbehara has moved to seize Javaid's assets, which include a residential property in Tulkhan valued at over Rs 45 lakh”.

An FIR (No. 178/2024) was registered under Section 8/15 NDPS Act, marking yet another entry in Javaid's record, which includes multiple past cases, notably from February 2020.

The investigation revealed Javaid's primary income as agricultural—insufficient to justify his property investments—prompted action under Section 68(1) of the NDPS Act, halting any potential sale or modification of the property, they said.