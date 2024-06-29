back to top
Search
EditorialPoint to Ponder
Editorial

Point to Ponder

By: Northlines

Date:

 

Isn't it surprising that despite years of public awareness campaigns, stringent laws, and numerous convictions in accident cases, achieving a day when all commuters follow proper traffic norms remains elusive. Whether it is a major city in J&K or a far off hamlet, it is always certain that during vehicle checking drives scores of people would be caught flouting the traffic norms and chances are there that many commuters can go to extreme levels in giving two hoots to traffic rules as reported many times like a case in Poonch District where a child was found driving a commercial passenger vehicle few years back.

In the same context, an overloaded Eeco Taxi carrying 19 students has been seized during a vehicle checking drive by the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Kishtwar on Dachhan Road.

As the region is prone to accidents, such a case of breaking traffic rules is nothing but playing with the fire. Although, the concerned official has recommended suspension of the driving license of the defaulter but point to ponder is that why people are so careless and even senseless, that they fail to foresee the criticality associated with such a mindless approach. This was not enough as reportedly the Motor Vehicle Department team issued e-challans to 58 vehicles for various offences including overloading and rash driving besides under other sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

It is painful that after taking so many initiatives there are a huge lot of commuters exhibiting complacency or a willingness to take risks, believing that they won't be caught or that consequences are minimal. Probably, this attitude undermines adherence to traffic norms.

All said and done, the persistence of traffic violations despite numerous efforts to curtail them is a complex issue rooted in human behaviour, inconsistent enforcement, infrastructure deficiencies, etc. and addressing this challenge requires a multi-faceted approach, combining sustained enforcement, comprehensive , improved infrastructure, and cultural change to foster a collective commitment to road safety. Once things are set right, there is a hope and possibility that unavoidable accidents and mishaps will stop happening, and people will reach home and other destinations safe and sound.

 

Previous article
India’s assertive foreign policy and global aspirations
Next article
Stakes are too high to keep denying President Biden’s shortcomings
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

CBI needs to act promptly

Northlines Northlines -
This year’s NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, involved...

Jammu Hospitals Reeling Under Stone Age Era

Northlines Northlines -
It is quite intriguing that on one side the...

Stop Depletion Of Green Gold!

Northlines Northlines -
Not much time has passed since the erstwhile state...

CCTV Surveillance Can Curb Terror, Crime

Northlines Northlines -
Considering the escalating security challenges and sophisticated criminal tactics,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the top of the world after winning T-20 World Cup

World Is Enough: Virat Kohli bids adieu to T20s, India T20...

Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20 internationals after winning the World...

IFFCO withdraws plea from NCLT in Triumph Offshore case