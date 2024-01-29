PM’s Interaction With Students Insightful Lesson On Tackling Challenges, Says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI, Jan 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with students during the ”Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme was an insightful lesson on tackling the challenges faced by the younger generation during exams.

Interacting with students, parents and teachers during his annual ”Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme, Modi cautioned parents against treating their children’s report cards as their own visiting cards, and asserted that it is crucial to instil resilience in children to help them cope with pressures and parents and teachers should collectively address the challenges faced by them.

”PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s interaction with students at the event ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ was an insightful lesson on tackling the challenges faced by our younger generation during the exams,” Shah said in a post on X.

”Modi ji’s words were not only motivating for them to progress on their path but also helpful in managing stress. It can be a guide for teachers and parents as well to teach and raise our future generations better,” he added.

The prime minister also suggested that the students should compete with themselves and not others and parents should never sow the seeds of competition and rivalry between siblings. (Agencies)