back to top
Search
    IndiaPM to participate in Kautilya Economic Conclave on 4th October
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    PM to participate in Kautilya Economic Conclave on 4th October

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Kautilya Economic Conclave here on Friday, his office has said.
    The third edition of the conclave will be held from October 4 to October 6, the PMO said.
    The conclave will focus on themes such as financing green transition, geo-economic fragmentation and implications for growth, and principles for policy action to preserve resilience.
    Both Indian and scholars are slated to discuss some of the most important issues confronting the Indian and economies of the Global South, the PMO said.
    The Kautilya Economic Conclave is being organised by the Institute of Economic Growth in partnership with the Ministry of .

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Women’s T20 World Cup: FINAL FRONTIER
    Next article
    ED summons Mohammad Azharuddin in HCA money laundering case
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ED summons Mohammad Azharuddin in HCA money laundering case

    Northlines Northlines -
    Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Indian cricket...

    Women’s T20 World Cup: FINAL FRONTIER

    Northlines Northlines -
    Dubai, Oct 3: The likes of India, England and...

    Gandhi’s connection with city runs deeper than structural remnants

    Northlines Northlines -
    Amritsar, Oct 3: aMarking the 155th birth anniversary of...

    Mid-day meal irregularity charge alerts Edu Dept

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 3: Following complaints of anomalies in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED summons Mohammad Azharuddin in HCA money laundering case

    Women’s T20 World Cup: FINAL FRONTIER

    Gandhi’s connection with city runs deeper than structural remnants