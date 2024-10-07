back to top
Search
    IndiaPM Modi’s long journey of public service a living inspiration: Amit Shah
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    PM Modi’s long journey of public service a living inspiration: Amit Shah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long journey of public service is a symbol of “unique dedication” of how a person can devote his entire life to interest and welfare of the people.
    As Modi completed 23 years in public life, first as chief minister of Gujarat and then as prime minister, Shah said the long journey is a living inspiration for those who are in public life.
    “Today Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has completed 23 years in his public life as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. This 23-year long journey of public service is a symbol of the unique dedication of how a person can devote his entire life to the national interest and welfare of people,” he said in a post on ‘X' in Hindi.
    The home minister, who has been a constant companion of Modi in his political journey, said it was a matter of good fortune for him that he has been a witness to this long public life of Modi.
    “Modi showed how to carry out the work for the welfare of the poor, country's development, security and strengthen 's global identity at the same time,” he said.
    Instead of looking at the problems in pieces, Modi presented the vision of holistic solution to the country, Shah said.
    “I congratulate Modi, the nation builder, who is dedicated to the service of the nation and its people for 23 years uninterrupted, without getting tired, without caring for himself,” he said.
    Modi took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time on October 7, 2001 and continued in that post for 13 years before becoming the prime minister in 2014. He has taken charge as prime minister for the third consecutive term in June this year. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Land-For-Jobs Case | Lalu Prasad, Sons granted bail by Delhi court
    Next article
    Plea filed in Supreme Court for restoration of Jammu & Kashmir statehood
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    “Will form govt with support of Independent”: Ravinder Raina

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 7: Ahead of the counting day on...

    Rusted anti-tank mine, Mortar shell defused in J&K’s Samba

    Northlines Northlines -
    Samba/Jammu, Oct 7: A rusted anti-tank mine and an...

    Day ahead of Haryana, J&K results, Congress chief confident of victory

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bengaluru, Oct 7: All India Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge...

    Wangchuk stays put at Ladakh Bhawan protesters say denied permission to shift to Jantar Mantar

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 7: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karan Johar slams ‘gore misinterpretation’ of Vasan Bala’s comments on ‘Jigra’...

    “Will form govt with support of Independent”: Ravinder Raina

    Rusted anti-tank mine, Mortar shell defused in J&K’s Samba