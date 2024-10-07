PM Modi’s long journey of public service a living inspiration: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long journey of public service is a symbol of “unique dedication” of how a person can devote his entire life to national interest and welfare of the people.

As Modi completed 23 years in public life, first as chief minister of Gujarat and then as prime minister, Shah said the long journey is a living inspiration for those who are in public life.

“Today Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has completed 23 years in his public life as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. This 23-year long journey of public service is a symbol of the unique dedication of how a person can devote his entire life to the national interest and welfare of people,” he said in a post on ‘X' in Hindi.

The home minister, who has been a constant companion of Modi in his political journey, said it was a matter of good fortune for him that he has been a witness to this long public life of Modi.

“Modi showed how to carry out the work for the welfare of the poor, country's development, security and strengthen India's global identity at the same time,” he said.

Instead of looking at the problems in pieces, Modi presented the vision of holistic solution to the country, Shah said.

“I congratulate Modi, the nation builder, who is dedicated to the service of the nation and its people for 23 years uninterrupted, without getting tired, without caring for himself,” he said.

Modi took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time on October 7, 2001 and continued in that post for 13 years before becoming the prime minister in 2014. He has taken charge as prime minister for the third consecutive term in June this year. (Agencies)