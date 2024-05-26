back to top
Search
Latest NewsPM Modi waived loans of 22 people but couldn't give Rs 9,000...
Latest NewsLead NewsShimla

PM Modi waived loans of 22 people but couldn’t give Rs 9,000 crore for HP monsoon disaster: Rahul Gandhi

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waived loans worth Rs 16 lakh-crore of 22 people in the last 10 years but could not give Rs 9,000 crore to deal with the disaster caused by monsoon rains in Pradesh last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

Rather than helping the hilly state, Modi made an attempt to ”steal” the state's elected government, Gandhi said.
His statement came days after PM Modi alleged wrongful distribution of Central flood aids by the Congress government in the state and promised action.
Addressing an election rally at Nahan in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district in support of Congress candidate from Shimla (SC) Parliamentary constituency Vinod Sultanpuri, he said Modi handed over all storage facilities to one person to control the prices of apple. The share prices of Adani-owned companies rise whenever Narendra Modi is sworn in, Gandhi claimed. In his speech, Gandhi promised Minimum Support Price on crops and farm loan-waiver if his party comes to power in the Centre.
He said poor families would get Rs 1 lakh every years till they are brought above poverty line. The former Congress president also promised to fill 30 lakh vacancies in government departments to provide to the unemployed youths in the country. He claimed BJP leaders attacking the Constitution by saying they would abolish it He appealed to Congress workers to make effort to ensure the victory of party candidates in all four Lok Sabha seats to thwart the attempts of the BJP leaders to ”attack” the Constitution of .
”My sister lives here in Shimla and Rahul and Priyanka are your soldiers at Delhi,” he asserted. He also said media has lost its credibility. He said if the Congress comes to power it will give one year assured jobs to youths completing graduation under the ‘Pehli Naukri Pakki Adhikar' programme. (Agencies)

Previous article
People used to shake with fear during SP govt, mafia shakes in BJP govt: PM
Next article
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Cash, liquor, drugs worth Rs 95 crore seized in J&K
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

10.46 Lakh Motor Accident Claims Worth Rs 80,455 Crore Pending Nationwide: RTI

Northlines Northlines -
NOIDA, May 26: As many as 10,46,163 motor accident...

Not Injured, Withdrawal From Golden Spike Meet A Precautionary Move, Neeraj Chopra Clarifies

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 26: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj...

Best Year Yet For Indian Filmmakers With Three Wins At Cannes 2024

Northlines Northlines -
CANNES, May 26: It was a triple feat for...

Heard Of Work From Home, First Time Hearing About Work From Jail: Rajnath Singh In Dig At Arvind Kejriwal

Northlines Northlines -
CHANDIGARH, May 26: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

10.46 Lakh Motor Accident Claims Worth Rs 80,455 Crore Pending Nationwide:...

Not Injured, Withdrawal From Golden Spike Meet A Precautionary Move, Neeraj...

Best Year Yet For Indian Filmmakers With Three Wins At Cannes...